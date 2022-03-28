Preview: The Denver Nuggets begin a road trip against the Charlotte Hornets

The Denver Nuggets (44-31) begin a brief two-game road trip tonight as they head east Charlotte Hornets (39-36) as they push their way toward the end of the season and jockey for a playoff position. Denver currently sits in sixth place just one game behind. Utah Jazzu and 1.5 games ahead Minnesota Timberwolves in the seventh. Hornets are unlikely to catch anyone in front of them, but they are not giving up trying.

As for Denver, after being run out from the All-Star break, they have stumbled a bit in their last 10 games for a 5-5 record, including some tough defeats after blows. Cleveland Cavaliers And Phoenix Sun, With seven games remaining, this is one of three that Denver will play against Up…