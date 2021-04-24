Preview: Torino vs. Napoli – prediction, team news, lineups

Sports activities Mole previews Monday’s Serie A conflict between Torino and Napoli, together with predictions, workforce information and potential lineups.

After a spectacular success in midweek, fifth-placed Naples tackle relegation-battlers Torino on Monday, decided to final the tempo within the race for Champions League qualification.

Gennaro Gattuso‘s aspect have now received seven from 10 since their European elimination in February, whereas Il Toro have turned a nook of their battle to keep away from the drop – selecting up 11 factors from the final potential 18.

Match preview

A exceptional 5-2 destruction of their closest rivals within the Serie A standings, Lazio, on Thursday continued Napoli’s current run of advantageous kind and left them simply three factors adrift of second-placed Milan forward of the weekend’s motion.

Captain Lorenzo Insigne as soon as extra shone for the Partenopei, bagging a brace to maneuver on to 17 objectives (plus 5 assists) in a stellar private marketing campaign. Assuming he options as deliberate on Monday night, the in-form Italy worldwide will make his three hundredth league look for his hometown membership and has arguably by no means performed higher than of late.

Gennaro Gattuso, whose future on the membership is but to be decided, was additionally delighted to see fellow forwards Victor Osimhen and Dries Mertens – now on 9 objectives and eight assists, having equalled the membership’s Serie A scoring report – make the scoresheet towards their capital counterparts.

Not solely did the trio lengthen Napoli’s report of scoring no less than as soon as in every recreation because the begin of the calendar yr, but additionally helped see off the problem of one among their primary contenders for a top-six place.

After additionally incomes a degree towards league leaders Inter final weekend, the Neapolitans are actually set to face a theoretically much less difficult run-in than lots of their rivals – with 5 of their remaining opponents presently sitting within the backside half.

The primary fixture of that concluding six-match spell comes towards a membership they’ve remained unbeaten towards since March 2015. Since then, Napoli have received seven instances and drawn 4 versus Torino – a run throughout which the inspirational Insigne has been immediately concerned in 11 objectives towards them.

Having put collectively a four-match unbeaten streak in Serie A, a much-improved Torino outfit moved away from the relegation zone in midweek, however are nonetheless precariously positioned with seven video games to go.

Although they nonetheless have a recreation in hand on their nearest rivals, Davide Nicola‘s workforce are nonetheless to face Milan and Lazio, following a very testing encounter on Monday.

Final outing, the Granata have been held 1-1 by Bologna, as they added one other level in the direction of their intention of staying afloat within the high flight – a activity made considerably extra attainable after their sudden upset of Roma simply days earlier than.

Star striker Andrea Belotti – the topic of a lot switch hypothesis forward of the upcoming summer time switch window – has had a comparatively dry spell of late, however the current final-third type of winter signings Antonio Sanabria and Rolando Mandragora has actually compensated.

Each males have been introduced into the aspect by boyhood Toro fan Nicola, below whom Turin’s second aspect have picked up a median of 1.4 factors per recreation since his mid-season arrival – double their charge in a disastrous first a part of the marketing campaign.

This week, the previous Udinese coach would more than likely settle for a repeat of Torino’s goalless attract Naples the final time these golf equipment met, as he seeks to reach retaining his dream job long run.

Torino Serie A kind:

Napoli Serie A kind:

Workforce Information

Napoli goalkeeper David ospina stays out of motion with a thigh pressure, with the 32-year-old stopper unavailable till the tip of the month, so Alex Meret as soon as extra deputises because the guests’ final line of defence.

Forward of him, Amir Rrahmani and Nikola Maksimovic will go head-to-head to interchange Kostas Manolas in defence, because the Greek centre-back should serve a suspension on Monday. Midfield common Diego Demme returns from his one-match ban although, and may exchange Tiemoue Bakayoko within the engine room.

Looking for yet another objective to turn out to be the membership’s outright Serie A high scorer, Dries Mertens will hope to get the nod over Victor Osimhen for a begin within the centre of the Azzurri’s three-man assault.

Torino, in the meantime, have their first-choice goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu again from a spell in self-isolation as a result of COVID-19, with Vanja Milinkovic-Savic subsequently returning to the sidelines.

Although the remainder of the lineup is ready to remain unchanged, as Davide Nicola has established an efficient XI of late, in-form ‘Tonny’ Sanabria might anticipate to return again in for Simone Zaza up entrance.

Torino potential beginning lineup:

Sirigu; Izzo, Nkoulou, Bremer; Singo, Rincon, Mandragora, Verdi, Ansaldi; Sanabria, Belotti

Napoli potential beginning lineup:

Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Rui; Demme, Ruiz; Lozano, Zielinski, Insigne; Mertens

We are saying: Torino 1-2 Napoli

Gennaro Gattuso’s guests have objective threats all throughout the ultimate third, so can put an finish to Torino’s terrific burst of kind by exploiting the house aspect’s defensive deficiencies.

Despite the fact that they’ve tightened up considerably on the again, the Granata could be weak to the form of guile offered by penalty-box masters Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens.