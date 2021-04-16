Preview: Torino vs. Roma – prediction, team news, lineups

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s Serie A conflict between Torino and Roma, together with predictions, group information and doable lineups.

After sealing a spot within the Europa League semi-finals in midweek, seventh-placed Roma journey north to satisfy a battling Torino aspect on Sunday, looking for to remain within the hunt for a European return subsequent season.

The hosts, in the meantime, have picked up seven factors from their final 4 video games to maintain their heads above water on the different finish of the Serie A standings.

Match preview

Earlier than they set off for Turin this weekend, Roma can mirror on a constructive week amid turbulent occasions within the capital, as Paulo Fonseca‘s aspect try to quell disquiet about below-par home shows and stay within the combine for a top-four end subsequent month.

Undoubtedly, Fonseca and firm are experiencing a very double-edged season, with their Serie A marketing campaign faltering, whereas they maintain the Italian flag flying in Europe as the one group from the peninsula nonetheless standing in continental competitors.

The Giallorossi adopted final Sunday’s slender win over Bologna at Stadio Olimpico with a equally close-run contest in opposition to Ajax on the similar venue on Thursday.

Although a 1-1 draw on the night time was sufficient to scrape by way of and e-book a date with Manchester United within the Europa League’s ultimate 4, the capital membership had been lucky to progress after the Dutch outfit had almost three-quarters of the possession and noticed a possible successful objective disallowed within the second half.

Clearly, Roma are snug at that degree, having gained 12 out of 14 matches within the competitors this season, however should now translate such a hit-rate to home duties if they’re to catch the edges simply above them, as current outcomes have been underwhelming.

Successive defeats to relegation-threatened Parma and shut rivals Napoli had been adopted by a draw with mid-table Sassuolo, earlier than Borja Mayoral‘s winner in opposition to Bologna left them seventh within the standings with eight video games to play.

They’ll definitely fancy their possibilities of posting back-to-back wins this week, as Roma have gained seven of their final eight Serie A encounters with Torino – scoring a minimum of three objectives in 5 of these matches – and have gained every of their final three league video games away to Turin’s second aspect.

Now with a five-point buffer over the underside three – plus nonetheless with a recreation in hand – Torino have their top-flight destiny firmly in their very own fingers forward of Sunday night’s recreation.

Their win over mid-table Udinese final week – mixed with Cagliari’s virtually inevitable defeat in opposition to runaway leaders Inter – has considerably boosted an already tangible spirit inside the Granata camp.

Regardless of a relative lack of factors to begin with, performances have markedly improved since Toro supporter Davide Nicola stepped into the hotseat in mid-season, as the previous Genoa boss instantly instilled a better unity amongst his underperforming costs. Throughout his tenure, they’ve averaged 1.27 factors per recreation (the tenth greatest price within the division throughout this era), whereas underneath earlier supervisor Marco Giampaolo they averaged simply 0.72.

Torino’s final 4 outings have now reaped a tally of seven useful factors and their assault – that includes prime scorer Andrea Belotti, whose penalty proved decisive in opposition to Udinese – continues to be essentially the most potent of any of the edges under eighth within the desk.

Solely their long-standing defensive deficiencies have robbed them of a number of extra factors on residence soil this time period, as they’ve usually thrown away promising positions and drawn the joint-most residence matches within the prime 5 European leagues this season – eight out of 14 thus far.

Even when their recreation in hand is a tough check in opposition to top-four contenders Lazio – with Milan and Napoli each nonetheless forward on the fixture listing after internet hosting Roma – the Granata at the moment are robust contenders to take a spot on the beginning line in Serie A’s 2021-22 marketing campaign.

Torino Serie A kind:

Roma Serie A kind:

Roma kind (all competitions):

Crew Information

Rome defend Chris Smalling – who continues to fret by thigh and knee issues forward of the Europa League semi-final in opposition to former membership Manchester United – was left shaken by three armed males breaking into his home in midweek, forcing him to open the secure, and won’t function on Sunday.

Influential midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini is suspended for Paulo Fonseca’s aspect, whereas each Leonardo Spinazzola and Stephan El Shaarawy are nursing thigh strains and miss the journey north, whereas Albanian centre-back Marash Kumbulla and golden boy Nicolo Zaniolo are more likely to miss the rest of the season.

Younger wing-back Riccardo Calafiori, who assisted Edin Dzeko‘s decisive objective in opposition to Ajax, was substituted shortly after with an obvious muscle pull, so Bruno Peres ought to come again into the beginning XI.

In assault, key creator Henrikh Mkhitaryan made his comeback from a calf harm to begin final day trip and could possibly be given one other alternative to construct his match health.

The hosts, in the meantime, are at virtually full energy this weekend, as first-choice wing-back Wilfried Singo is ready to return from a thigh pressure and central defender Lyanco is now match to reclaim his place on the coronary heart of the Torino defence.

Nevertheless, Italy worldwide Salvatore Sirigu could stay sidelined by COVID-19, following an outbreak within the Azzurri camp earlier this month, so Vanja Milinkovic-Savic will as soon as extra cowl the skilled goalkeeper’s absence.

Mergim Vojvoda might lose his place on the proper flank as Singo slots again in, whereas the in-form ahead pairing of Antonio Sanabria and Andrea Belotti are anticipated to proceed up entrance, with Simone Zaza hoping to make an impression from the bench.

Torino doable beginning lineup:

Milinkovic-Savic; Izzo, Lyanco, Bremer; Singo, Rincon, Mandragora, Ansaldi; Greens; Sanabria, Belotti

Roma doable beginning lineup:

Mirante; Mancini, Cristante, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Diawara, Villar, Peres; Mkhitaryan, Perez; Foreman

We are saying: Torino 2-1 Roma

The fixed workload of midweek matches at excessive depth seems to be catching up with Roma this month, as they battle to salvage their Serie A marketing campaign amid a variety of drained legs and absences.

Contrastingly, much-improved Torino are build up a head of steam which can see them draw back from bother sooner reasonably than later – and their newfound Belotti-Sanabria strike pairing is ready to be an integral issue.