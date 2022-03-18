Preview Trek to Yomi: a samurai adventure as gripping as Ghost of Tsushima?

Announced during the segment dedicated to Devolver Digital games at E3 2021, Trek to Yomi had intrigued by its particular DA and its atypical approach. It must be said that the old school touch and the quiet side broke deeply with the crazy atmosphere of Shadow Warrior (also developed by Flying Wild Hog). Driven by Leonard Menchiari, the Polish studio presents us with Trek to Yomi a whole new vision of feudal Japan, which we were able to discover for an hour.

Preview conditions Devolver Digital gave us access to a preview version of Trek to Yomi on PC. We therefore did not try a final version of the game, but a build allowing you to browse the first two chapters of the game via two of the four difficulty modes. Note that these two chapters correspond to about forty minutes of play.

In the heart of feudal Japan lives Hiroki, a young samurai in the making who diligently follows the lessons of his sensei. But when his village is suddenly the victim of an attack, everything changes. Deprived of his sensei, Hiroki must now learn how to become stronger on his own. Especially since he has a promise to keep: to protect the village and its inhabitants, whatever the cost. But the threats are many and a sharp blade is not always enough to ward off evil.

Ghost of Tsushima in black and white 2D?

And Trek to Yomi has a strong point, it is the atmosphere that it releases. Barely launched the game and we are caught up in the special atmosphere of Japan of yesteryear. Auditorily the title takes us directly to the guts and that is pleasant. Whether it is thanks to the music or the very good Japanese dubbing, it almost feels like being there. A feeling that grows as the game unfolds visually.

The paintings in Trek to Yomi have a certain charm. Even if most of them present scenes of war and massacre with disarticulated bodies lying on the ground, one cannot help admiring the rural or natural landscapes of this Japan of an ancient time. And to accentuate this immemorial side, everything is in black and white and decked out with a grain filter that has its little effect. Note that it is also possible to remove it if it bothers you.

You can add to that well thought out and changing (fixed) camera shots. The game oscillates between areas to be traversed horizontally (plus 2D during fights) and others a little more open (in full 3D for exploration). Admittedly, the passage from one dimension to another is not always fluid and very coherent. But overall, it energizes the experience and allows Flying Wild Hog to surprise us all the more with some simply magnificent shots. Skillfully playing on shadows and the environment, they offer us images worthy of cinema.

By mixing all these little dots, you get an atmosphere as captivating as that of Ghost of Tsushima. It is a true initiatory journey in the Japan of the samurai and the myths of the time, carried by a unique and appreciable graphic touch. The latter skillfully manages to mix terror and serenity, wise spirituality and fervor of combat.

The samurai blade

Most of the gameplay consists of facing waves of enemies or bosses. And samurai obliges, the fights are done with katana. They take the form of horizontal face-offs where you can move left and right, parry, and of course, attack. The attacks are also diverse. If they are controlled by two keys (fast and heavy attack), several combos are possible in order to shake your opponent and bring him down. Combos that reveal themselves as you progress through the game.

You would have understood it, Trek to Yomi offers a progression system that allows you to flesh out the fights over the course of the story. This ranges from acquiring new weapons (bo-shurikens) to acquiring different abilities, both defensive and offensive. This makes it possible to diversify fights that greatly need it. Because during our little quarantine game, these proved to be quite repetitive.

Once we understand the pattern quite simple of the various enemies, it is enough to parry then to chain the fast attacks to overcome the threat. So of course, the sound of the blade finally piercing an enemy provides a certain satisfaction and the sensations of combat are there. But little by little discovery gives way to automatism which could be boring in the long run. We will have to see what happens in the following chapters, which should offer us other surprises.

We also expect a higher level of difficulty. If some hoped for a demanding gameplay, we are very very far from a Sekiro Shadows Die Twice at this level. Introduction obliges, the first chapter does not frankly propose great challenges. This is a little more the case at the end of the last level, the game revealing itself to be quite punitive as soon as one lowers one’s guard a little. However, if you stay focused, there is little chance that Trek to Yomi will prove to be a big challenge for you.

Of course, there are several levels of difficulty. But if they play on the damage suffered and the life of your enemies, the difference is not very marked. Especially since the game regularly (perhaps even a little too much) offers checkpoint resetting your life and stamina. But the difficulty is already announced to be gradual, we can expect this point to be corrected in the next chapters. Unlike other faults which are unlikely to improve.

An old-time indie game

If we salute the overall rendering of the game, graphically it is still quite dated, especially during cutscenes. The very rigid animation is enough to cringe and taint the depth of certain scenes. This cuts with the gripping atmosphere that we described above and could completely take some players out of the experience.

The same goes for the rhythm which is difficult to take at the beginning. After what acts as a tutorial, the first ten minutes of the game forces us to cross the whole village before finally being able to fight. Certainly, it is appreciable to discover it, as well as its inhabitants and habits, but all this passage is still quite long and does not necessarily allow the player to understand the rest in the best conditions (depending on his level of patience). But this is not an overall defect of the game since it then offers a good rhythm, between small phases of exploration and big fights.

Note also that this whole rather surprising phase still has a meaning in game design. This is a way for Trek to Yomi to introduce the second part of its gameplay, namely exploration. During these phases, your katana is stored in its sheath and you can roam the space more freely. The goal ? Find some collectible, but above all interact with the objects and people around you. Two points which may seem optional, but which will help you to better understand certain fights.

Our impressions As it stands, difficult to have a definite opinion on the title, especially since it will not point the tip of its nose for several months. Nevertheless, the artistic direction and the atypical atmosphere are enough to make us want to see more. Add to that engaging and aesthetically pleasing 2D katana duels, and you have a promising title. The gameplay is certainly perfectible, but the structure of the game suggests that it still has plenty of room for improvement. We can’t wait to get our hands on the full game to see if Trek to Yomi will manage to erase its flaws and keep this refreshing aspect throughout.