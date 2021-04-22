Preview: Union Berlin vs. Werder Bremen

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Bundesliga conflict between Union Berlin and Werder Bremen, together with predictions, staff information and potential lineups.

After happening to a sixth successive defeat in midweek, Werder Bremen have been dragged again into the struggle to keep away from demotion and now meet Union Berlin on Saturday nonetheless desperately in want of a win.

A visit to the Alten Forsterei, the place Union are unbeaten within the Bundesliga since September final yr, represents a difficult activity for Florian Kohfeldt‘s strugglers, who at the moment are simply 4 factors above the underside three.

Match preview

© Reuters

Having misplaced six straight league video games to slide perilously near the Bundesliga drop zone, Werder Bremen – who solely survived relegation through a playoff win over Heidenheim final season – arrive within the capital this weekend with a number of factors nonetheless required to safe security.

Florian Kohfeldt’s aspect shall be determined to keep away from a repeat of final yr’s nail-biting conclusion this time period and will go a protracted technique to reserving their spot on the beginning line for 2021-22 with only a fifth league victory on the street.

After being crushed 4-1 by Borussia Dortmund final weekend, Bremen misplaced in opposition to shut rivals Mainz on Wednesday regardless of dominating possession and firing off 20 pictures at objective in a irritating 1-0 house defeat – the newest in a six-game spell the place they’ve conceded 15 occasions at a mean of two.5 targets per sport.

That outcome now sees them solely 4 factors above virus-hit Hertha Berlin (who presently occupy the dreaded playoff spot), regardless of having performed two video games greater than their capital-based counterparts.

They meet Hertha’s extra modest neighbours on Saturday, with one eye on the DFB Pokal semi-final versus RB Leipzig subsequent Friday, although Kohfeldt should certainly prioritise their perilous Bundesliga predicament quite than the still-distant alternative of ending the season with some silverware.

© Reuters

Regardless of their midweek defeat at Dortmund, Union Berlin proceed to carry out above expectations this season, with a 2-1 win in opposition to Stuttgart final Saturday protecting their hopes of a first-ever European qualification alive coming into the marketing campaign’s ultimate throes.

Final season was the membership’s first in Germany’s prime flight, so discovering themselves up in eighth place with solely 4 fixtures to go represents a fantastic achievement for Urs Fischer and firm. A top-half end is now all however assured for Die Eisernen, who’ve recorded six wins and eight attracts at house so far – conceding simply 13 targets within the course of.

This week, their inimitable Stadion An der Alten Forsterei headquarters will host relegation-threatened opponents, who would have anticipated to be sitting above Union within the desk, and the house aspect have solely misplaced there as soon as all season lengthy.

Nonetheless within the hunt for a spot in Europe subsequent season – simply 4 factors behind an expensively-assembled Bayer Leverkusen aspect who sit sixth – a 3rd win from 4 conferences with Bremen might assist the unassuming Berliners take one step nearer to continental competitors subsequent time period.

Fischer now fields an XI for the third time in per week, so some squad rotation might even come into his pondering forward of this weekend’s sport, as one of many excessive factors in Union’s historical past may very well be but to have a fairytale ending.

Union Berlin Bundesliga kind:

Werder Bremen Bundesliga kind:

Werder Bremen kind (all competitions):

Staff Information

© Reuters

Werder defender Christian Gross returns from suspension and is ready to take the place of Milos Veljkovic, who misses out with a damaged nostril, whereas skilled centre-back Omer Toprak remains to be unavailable with a calf downside.

Younger ahead Nick Woltemade can be out with a knee damage and Leonardo Bittencourt is taken into account a doubt to start out on the weekend.

Joint-top scorer Josh Sargent had a objective disallowed throughout Wednesday’s irritating defeat, so will hope so as to add to his five-goal tally as he as soon as extra leads the Bremen assault, alongside in-demand Milot Rashica and membership stalwart Niclas Fullkrug.

For Union, solely Sheraldo Becker, Leon Dajaku and Anthony Ujah are confirmed absentees, whereas Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi is uncertain because of a thigh situation.

Urs Fischer might contemplate bringing Joel Pohjanpalo in for Croatia Below-21 ahead Petar Musa in assault, following a clean away to Dortmund, whereas Marius Bulter might characteristic on the wing, with Keita Endo‘s place probably below risk.

Union Berlin potential beginning lineup:

Luthe; Friedrich, Knoche, Schlotterbeck; Trimmel, Gentner, Andrich; Ingvartsen, Kruse, Bulter; Pohjanpalo

Werder Bremen potential beginning lineup:

Pavlenka; Gross, Moisander, Friedl; Gebre Selassie, Eggestein, Mohwald, Augustinsson; Sargent, Rashica; Fullkrug

We are saying: Union Berlin 1-1 Werder Bremen

Union have constructed a fortress on house soil, so are unlikely to surrender all three factors in opposition to a toiling Bremen aspect nonetheless looking for a reversal in momentum earlier than it’s too late.

The guests, although, can choose up a priceless share of the spoils, as Milot Rashica has hit the web twice in his final three video games and can assist Werder compensate for his or her woefully leaky defence on Saturday.