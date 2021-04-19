Preview: Union La Calera vs. LDU Quito

Sports activities Mole previews Thursday’s Copa Libertadores conflict between Union La Calera and LDU Quito, together with predictions, workforce information and potential lineups.

Union La Calera kick off their debut Liberators cup journey on Thursday on the Estadio Municipal Nicolas Chahuan Nazar after they play host to LDU Quito.

The guests, however, are set for a 3rd consecutive look in a contest which they nonetheless search their first-ever title.

Match preview

Union La Calera completed second within the Chilean Primera Division final time period to e book their place on this 12 months’s Copa Libertadores.

Luca Marcogiuseppe’s males have began this 12 months’s league marketing campaign in good kind, unbeaten in 4 video games and in third place on the log.

Their consideration now shifts to continental affairs as they hope to make an excellent impression of their maiden exhibiting amongst South America’s elite groups.

The Cementeros have conceded simply two objectives of their final 4 video games, and they are going to be counting on that defensive solidity to cause them to victory.

Like their hosts, LDU Quito additionally completed in second place final season which gave them secure passage into the group phases of the Copa.

Pablo Repetto’s males had been crushed within the ultimate of the playoffs by Barcelona on penalties, denying them of their twelfth top-flight triumph.

La Bordadora are unbeaten on this 12 months’s home season thus far, though they’re 5 factors off Emelec in prime spot.

Thursday’s guests had been unable to succeed in consecutive Copa Libertadores quarter-finals as they had been knocked out within the Spherical of 16 by Brazilian aspect Santos final season.

They’ll now be seeking to begin the present marketing campaign on a constructive word in an effort to bolster their probabilities of one other deep run into the event.

Union La Calera kind (all competitions):

LDU Quito kind (all competitions):

Staff Information

Octavio Rivero has scored in every of the hosts’ final two residence video games, and he will probably be poised to increase that streak even additional.

Nicolas Orellana and Jorge Valdivia had been each given a relaxation final day trip, they usually might return to the beginning XI for this one.

Quito’s Jhojan Julio has scored 5 objectives in his final 11 Copa Libertadores matches which is probably the most of any of his teammates in that point.

Anticipated to hitch Julio in assault for the guests is Cristian Martinez, who’s present process a dry spell in the meanwhile having not netted in any of his final 4 outings.

Union La Calera potential beginning lineup:

LDU Quito potential beginning lineup:

Gabbarini; Ayala, Caicedo, Guerra, Perlaza; Alcivar, Villarruel, Arce; Munoz, Quintero, Yellow

We are saying: Union La Calera 1-1 LDU Quito

This can be a assembly of two groups presently in nice formas both aspect goals to steal a march on the opposite. We anticipate a detailed encounter and in the long run, a share of the soils.