Preview: Velez Sarsfield vs. Flamengo

Sports activities Mole previews Wednesday’s Copa Libertadores conflict between Velez Sarsfield and Flamengo, together with predictions, staff information and attainable lineups.

Velez Sarsfield kick off their Liberators cup marketing campaign on Wednesday after they welcome Flamengo to the Jose Amalfitani.

The hosts are making their first look within the match since 2014, whereas the guests have taken half in every of the final 4 years.

Match preview

Velez Sarsfield have flown out of the blocks of their home endeavour, selecting up 22 factors from their first 10 matches.

This run of type has propelled Mauricio Pellegrino‘s males to the highest of the standings with a six-point cushion over Boca Juniors.

Of their final involvement within the competitors, El Fortin reached the Spherical of 16 seven years in the past after they have been by Nacional Asuncion.

The hosts have an opportunity to start their cup run on a excessive as they go seeking their first continental crown since 1996.

Flamengo are one of many family names within the Copa Libertadores having beforehand received the match twice, most just lately two years in the past.

Rogerio Ceni‘s males got here out victorious within the Brazilian Tremendous Cup final Sunday after they defeated Palmeiras on penalties.

Since then, the Mengao haven’t received any of their subsequent two league video games, however they’re nonetheless in second place on the log.

Within the meantime, the main target is now on beginning their Copa journey with a bang as Wednesday’s guests look to make it into the knockout levels for the fifth yr in a row.

Velez Sarsfield type (all competitions):

Flamengo type (all competitions):

Crew Information

Flamengo’s Gabriel Barbosa was in inspiring type again in 2019 as his 9 targets in 12 matches together with a two-goal haul within the last propelled his aspect to glory.

A number of gamers from that title-winning staff are nonetheless round, and that have might come in useful within the latter levels.

Velez’s Agustin Mulet was hauled off with a thigh pressure on Tuesday, and he’s anticipated to take a seat the sport out with Federico Mancuello anticipated to fill in.

Juan Martin Lucero scored inside 10 minutes of coming off the bench in his aspect’s final match, and he might rewarded with a begin on this one.

Velez Sarsfield attainable beginning lineup:

Holes; Ortega, Abram, Gianetti, Guidara; Caseres, Mancuello, Almada; Orellano, Centurion, Tarragona

Flamengo attainable beginning lineup:

Alves; Luis, Caio, Arao, Isla; Gerson, Diego, Ribeiro, De Arrascaeta; Barbosa, Henrique

We are saying: Velez Sarsfield 0-2 Flamengo

Flamengo are the superior aspect when it comes to squad high quality, and we count on that gulf at school to translate right into a victory for the guests, however the hosts have proven sufficient to counsel that they are going to be no pushovers.