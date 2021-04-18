LATEST

Preview: Velez Sarsfield vs. Flamengo

Avatar
By
Posted on
Mauricio Pellegrino, now in charge of Velez Sarsfield, pictured in January 2019

Sports activities Mole previews Wednesday’s Copa Libertadores conflict between Velez Sarsfield and Flamengo, together with predictions, staff information and attainable lineups.

Velez Sarsfield kick off their Liberators cup marketing campaign on Wednesday after they welcome Flamengo to the Jose Amalfitani.

The hosts are making their first look within the match since 2014, whereas the guests have taken half in every of the final 4 years.

Contents hide
1 Match preview
2 Crew Information
3 We are saying: Velez Sarsfield 0-2 Flamengo
4 Prime tip

Match preview

© Reuters

Velez Sarsfield have flown out of the blocks of their home endeavour, selecting up 22 factors from their first 10 matches.

This run of type has propelled Mauricio Pellegrino‘s males to the highest of the standings with a six-point cushion over Boca Juniors.

Of their final involvement within the competitors, El Fortin reached the Spherical of 16 seven years in the past after they have been by Nacional Asuncion.

The hosts have an opportunity to start their cup run on a excessive as they go seeking their first continental crown since 1996.

Flamengo are one of many family names within the Copa Libertadores having beforehand received the match twice, most just lately two years in the past.

Rogerio Ceni‘s males got here out victorious within the Brazilian Tremendous Cup final Sunday after they defeated Palmeiras on penalties.

Since then, the Mengao haven’t received any of their subsequent two league video games, however they’re nonetheless in second place on the log.

Within the meantime, the main target is now on beginning their Copa journey with a bang as Wednesday’s guests look to make it into the knockout levels for the fifth yr in a row.

Velez Sarsfield type (all competitions):

Flamengo type (all competitions):

Article continues after the advert

Crew Information

Flamengo’s Gabriel Barbosa was in inspiring type again in 2019 as his 9 targets in 12 matches together with a two-goal haul within the last propelled his aspect to glory.

A number of gamers from that title-winning staff are nonetheless round, and that have might come in useful within the latter levels.

Velez’s Agustin Mulet was hauled off with a thigh pressure on Tuesday, and he’s anticipated to take a seat the sport out with Federico Mancuello anticipated to fill in.

Juan Martin Lucero scored inside 10 minutes of coming off the bench in his aspect’s final match, and he might rewarded with a begin on this one.

Velez Sarsfield attainable beginning lineup:
Holes; Ortega, Abram, Gianetti, Guidara; Caseres, Mancuello, Almada; Orellano, Centurion, Tarragona

Flamengo attainable beginning lineup:
Alves; Luis, Caio, Arao, Isla; Gerson, Diego, Ribeiro, De Arrascaeta; Barbosa, Henrique

SM words green background

We are saying: Velez Sarsfield 0-2 Flamengo

Flamengo are the superior aspect when it comes to squad high quality, and we count on that gulf at school to translate right into a victory for the guests, however the hosts have proven sufficient to counsel that they are going to be no pushovers.

Prime tip

Our skilled tipster companions at Sporita.com are predicting beneath 3.5 targets on this match. Click on right here to search out out what else they’re predicting for this sport and for extra of their tried-and-tested soccer ideas.Beneath 3.5:knowledge

ID:443744:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:collect7119:
Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
30
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
29
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
26
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
25
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
24
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
23
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
23
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top