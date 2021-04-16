Preview: Vitoria de Guimaraes vs. Saint Clara

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Primeira Liga conflict between Vitoria de Guimaraes and Santa Clara, together with predictions, staff information and potential lineups.

The edges in sixth and seventh place of the Primeira Liga desk go face to face on Saturday, as Vitoria de Guimaraes welcome Santa Clara to the Estadio D. Afonso Henriques.

The hosts will likely be seeking to finish a run of 5 consecutive league defeats, whereas a 5-1 victory final day out has lifted Santa Clara to seventh spot, stage on factors with Saturday’s opponents.

Match preview

© Reuters

Vitoria de Guimaraes come into this sport on the again of 5 consecutive defeats within the Portuguese prime flight.

Final day out, Os Vimaranenses suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat by the hands of Portimonense, as Lucas Possignolo, Dener Clemente and Beto all received on the scoresheet in a dominant win for the hosts.

That stretched their shedding run to 5 video games, a run which has seen them fall effectively behind the Primeira Liga’s prime 5.

On account of their poor run, supervisor Joao Henriques was dismissed, and the facet will now start life with out him on the helm.

They may look to reverse their fortunes on Saturday, and put a long way between themselves and the perimeters beneath them, as they welcome Santa Clara who sit stage on factors with them.

Daniel Ramos‘s facet recorded a dominant victory final day out, as they hosted basement facet Nacional.

Objectives from Mikel Villanueva, Carlos, Ukra and a Rui Costa brace fired Os Acoreanos to an attention-grabbing 5-1 victory on residence turf.

Earlier than that, Ramos’s males appeared set to see out a commendable 1-1 draw with second-placed Porto to proceed their spectacular run, till Antonio Martinez netted a winner for the defending champions within the ninety fifth minute of the sport.

Regardless of that disappointing late defeat, Santa Clara have loved an increase up the Portuguese prime flight just lately, now sitting stage on factors with Saturday’s opponents.

Consequently, Ramos will likely be eager to report an vital victory away from residence, as that will see them leapfrog the Guimaraes outfit and break into the highest six.

Vitoria de Guimaraes Primeira Liga type:

Santa Clara First League type:

Article continues after the advert

Crew Information

© Reuters

Vitoria de Guimaraes welcomed midfielder Ashes again to motion final day out following his suspension.

They opted for a distinct form for that sport towards Portimonense, altering to a again three and a entrance three.

The road will likely be led by Oscar Estupinan, who has proven some medical type this marketing campaign, netting eight targets in 15 league video games.

The opposite attacking choices have been usually rotated, with the likes of Ruben Lameiras, Marcus Edwards, Ricardo Quaresma and Diogo Rochinha all pushing for beginning spots.

Rui Costa will lead the Santa Clara line with confidence, having netted a brace within the dominant 5-1 victory final day out.

He could possibly be supported by Carlos and Out of, though Crysan will likely be pushing for a return to the ahead line after a spell on the bench.

Their solely absentee must be midfielder Julius romao, who stays out with a knee damage.

Vitoria de Guimaraes potential beginning lineup:

Varela; Fernando, Amaro, Mumin; Sacko, Pepelu, Andre, Mensah; Edwards, Estupinan, Rochinha

Santa Clara potential beginning lineup:

March; Ramos, Cardoso, Villanueva, Mansur; Morita, Lincoln, Carvalho; Carlos, Costa, Crysan

We are saying: Vitoria de Guimaraes 1-3 Santa Clara

The 2 sides come into this sport in reverse runs of type, and we see Santa Clara sealing one other victory following their dominant win final day out.

Regardless of Vitoria’s high quality, they’ve struggled to click on in latest weeks, and look to be limping in direction of a poor finish to the marketing campaign.