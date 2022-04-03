Preview: Warriors vs Kings, start times and how to watch

The Golden State Warriors have four games left this season and will be up against Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio SpursAnd New Orleans Pelicans, The first game against the Kings is tonight at 6 p.m. in Sacramento.

The Warriors have scored four consecutive wins against the Kings, with the most recent victory coming in February A score of 126-114.

Sacramento has an outside shot to create a play-in tournament sitting 3.5 games behind the Spurs for 10th and final place in the West (and only 2.5 behind the struggling Lakers). Kings have won four of their last five matches, including two straight overs Houston Rockets,