Preview: Watford vs. Millwall – prediction, team news

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Championship conflict between Watford and Millwall, together with predictions, workforce information and doable lineups.

Watford can clinch promotion again to the Premier League this weekend ought to they beat out-of-form Millwall at Vicarage Street.

The Hornets want simply three extra factors to ensure a top-two end, whereas Millwall at the moment are jostling for place within the prime half.

Match preview

A 1-0 loss to native rivals Luton City final week appeared to open the door for the chasing pack to make up some floor on Watford, however that has not proved to be the case.

Whereas others round them proceed to stumble, the Hornets returned to successful methods with a 1-0 win at already-promoted Norwich Metropolis on Tuesday night.

Dan Gosling transformed a low João Pedro cross with slightly below an hour performed at Carrow Street to lastly beat Tim Krul, who produced a handful of fine saves.

That win strikes Watford to inside 5 factors of prime spot, however the extra speedy precedence for Xisco‘s aspect is to seal a top-two end, which they’ll obtain on Saturday.

Watford know {that a} ninth win in 11 league video games shall be sufficient to make sure of a return to the Premier League on the first time of asking.

There’s additionally the potential of the Hornets going up with a draw, however they want Bournemouth and Brentford to attract within the early kickoff for that to occur.

Nonetheless, a defeat for Watford might but make issues fascinating as they face Brentford and Swansea Metropolis – two of the three sides instantly under them – of their ultimate two video games.

Nonetheless, this can be a match Xisco’s males shall be assured of successful, having taken all three factors from their final seven Championship residence video games – their greatest run since 1977.

Millwall have gone off the boil in current weeks, too, taking only one level from the final 9 on provide.

The Lions have had a tricky run, dropping 3-0 to Swansea Metropolis and 4-1 to Bournemouth, both aspect of a stalemate in opposition to one other promotion-chasing aspect in Brentford.

Gary Rowett‘s aspect at the moment are aiming to keep away from back-to-back losses for the primary time this calendar 12 months, although eighth place is now in the end the perfect that they’ll hope for.

Millwall are winless in 5 away league matches in opposition to Watford (D1 L4) in a run stretching again to a 2-0 win again in March 2006, with targets from Carl Asaba and Ben Could.

Watford Championship kind:

Millwall Championship kind:

Crew Information

Xisco freshened up his aspect between the loss to Luton and win over Norwich and that paid off as Watford picked up arguably their greatest win but.

Kiko Femenia missed out at Carrow Street by suspension however is now again in rivalry, leaving captain Troy Deeney because the hosts’ solely recognized harm concern.

Andre Grey is a contender to come back into the entrance three, whereas Nathaniel Chalobah is one other who shall be hoping for a recall in opposition to Millwall.

As for the Lions, Rowett introduced in Billy Mitchell – contemporary on the again of signing a brand new deal – and Kenneth Zohore for the heavy loss to Bournemouth.

Murray Wallace and Mason Bennett stay health doubts, whereas Alex Pearce was substituted at half time in that heavy loss and can possible miss out on a beginning spot right here.

Jed Wallace scored Millwall’s comfort in midweek to make it 10 targets for the marketing campaign, which ought to see him retain his spot up prime.

Watford doable beginning lineup:

Bachmann; Femenia, Sierralta, Troost-Ekong, Masina; Zinckernagel, Hughes, Chalobah; Sarr, Pedro, Sema

Millwall doable beginning lineup:

Bialkowski; Evans, Pearce, Cooper; McNamara, Kieftenbeld, Woods, Mitchell, Malone; Wallace, Bradshaw

We are saying: Watford 2-0 Millwall

Watford will know forward of kickoff precisely what’s required to earn promotion – one level or all three.

Both approach, this can be a recreation that we count on the Hornets to win in opposition to a Millwall aspect with little left to play for, which is mirrored of their current outcomes.