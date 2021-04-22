Preview: West Ham United vs. Chelsea

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Premier League conflict between West Ham United and Chelsea, together with predictions, crew information and doable lineups.

West Ham United put together to play host to Chelsea in Saturday’s Premier League conflict, and there’s far more than simply capital bragging rights on the road on this London derby.

The Blues reclaimed their place within the high 4 of the desk with a goalless stalemate towards Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday, whereas West Ham are actually in fifth however solely behind their upcoming opponents on objective distinction.

Match preview

Arsenal loanee Joe Willock was the thorn in Tottenham Hotspur’s facet earlier this month, and the Newcastle United man as soon as once more got here off the bench to sink one other capital outfit as West Ham suffered a painful 3-2 defeat to the Magpies final Saturday.

The tie appeared destined to finish with the spoils shared following targets from Issa Diop at each ends of the pitch, in addition to a Joelinton strike and Jesse Lingard‘s penalty, however Willock directed a robust header previous Lukasz Fabianski in a serious blow to West Ham’s Champions League aspirations.

David Moyes‘s shock package deal stay firmly in competition for a top-four end, however defeat at St James’ Park gave Chelsea the chance to leapfrog them within the desk – an opportunity which they took – and the Blues’ superior objective distinction signifies that West Ham sit fifth with six video games of the season remaining.

Moyes has now seen his facet ship at the least two targets of their final 4 Premier League matches – a statistic that can grow to be all of the extra worrying now that Craig Dawson is suspended for this recreation – however house is the place the guts is for the Hammers, as they’ve taken 13 factors from the final 15 on provide on the London Stadium.

Solely Manchester Metropolis can boast a greater dwelling report than West Ham within the 2020-21 marketing campaign, and Moyes’s facet are additionally unbeaten of their final 5 London derbies at dwelling earlier than this pivotal showdown with Chelsea, who will likely be aiming to finish a tumultuous week in excellent vogue.

Petr Cech turning into embroiled in fan protests exterior Stamford Bridge symbolised soccer’s response to the proposed European Tremendous League – which Chelsea have been one of many founding members of – however throughout their recreation with Brighton on Tuesday night, information of the Premier League’s Massive Six dropping out one after the other slowly filtered via to jubilant supporters.

Affairs on the pitch have been a lot duller, nonetheless, as neither Chelsea nor Brighton – lowered to 10 males within the dying minutes after Ben White was despatched off – may discover a method via at Stamford Bridge, as Thomas Tuchel‘s fatigued outfit have been unable to construct on their current FA Cup and Champions League successes.

Nonetheless, that time was sufficient to see the Blues break again into the highest 4 of the desk, and Leicester Metropolis – who’ve a recreation in hand – are just one level away from Chelsea in third earlier than they face West Bromwich Albion on Thursday, though the Foxes will definitely be anticipated to steer clear in that fixture.

That notorious dwelling thrashing by the hands West Brom was an early blot on Tuchel’s pocket book, however the former Borussia Dortmund supervisor is but to lose away from dwelling since succeeding Frank Lampard and will likely be aiming to stretch his unbeaten run on the street to 10 matches throughout all competitions this weekend.

Tuchel may grow to be the primary Chelsea supervisor in historical past to navigate his first 10 away video games unbeaten on Saturday, and the Blues eased to a 3-0 conquer West Ham again in December, throughout which the forgotten man Tammy Abraham netted twice.

West Ham United Premier League type:

Chelsea Premier League type:

Chelsea type (all competitions):

Crew Information

As talked about, Dawson’s two yellow playing cards within the Newcastle defeat means that he’s suspended for this fixture, so Fabian Balbuena may deputise on the again if Aaron Cresswell fails to beat a thigh drawback in time.

Current stories relating to Cresswell and Arthur masuaku‘s health haven’t been optimistic, so Ben Johnson may begin on the left as soon as once more, whereas star man Jesse Lingard was additionally pressured off at St James’ Park however isn’t regarded as carrying something extra severe than cramp.

Chelsea-linked Declan Rice is not going to get the chance to impress towards his former membership as he nurses a knee drawback, whereas Michail Antonio stays on the long-term absentee checklist for the hosts.

As for the Blues, Mateo Kovacic‘s hamstring drawback is the one main concern for Tuchel, who ought to be capable to name upon Thiago Silva after he sat out the goalless stalemate with Brighton.

César Azpilicueta and Ben Chilwell additionally loved uncommon rests in midweek and the duo ought to displace Kurt Zouma and Marcos Alonso this weekend, whereas N’Golo Kante is one other participant who is definitely set to earn a recall to the primary XI.

Kante’s return may push Mason Mount additional ahead as Hakim Ziyech makes method, whereas Timo Werner is aiming to displace Christian Pulisic on the left-hand facet of the assault.

Kepa Arrizabalaga saved Edouard Mendy out of the crew for the go to of Brighton, however the former Rennes man will doubtless return in between the sticks this weekend.

West Ham United doable beginning lineup:

Fabianski; Ogbonna, Diop, Balbuena; Coufal, Soucek, Noble, Johnson; Fornals; Bowen, Lingard

Chelsea doable beginning lineup:

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Kante, Chilwell; Mount, Werner; Havertz

We are saying: West Ham United 1-1 Chelsea

West Ham have been hit with accidents and suspensions on the worst time doable, however this could nonetheless be a captivating battle between top-of-the-line dwelling groups within the league and Tuchel’s away day specialists.

The Blues have solely managed to win one in all their final 4 league video games as FA Cup and Champions League fatigue catches as much as them, and with West Ham boasting a good dwelling report towards their London rivals, we anticipate this conflict to complete all sq. in a outcome that won’t do a lot good for both’s facet’s top-four hopes.