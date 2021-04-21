Preview: Willem II vs. RKC Waalwijk

Sports activities Mole previews Friday’s Eredivisie conflict between Willem II and RKC Waalwijk, together with predictions, group information and potential lineups.

Willem II and RKC Waalwijk sq. off within the Eredivisie on Friday night understanding that victory might show to be the distinction between survival and relegation.

Whereas the guests maintain a four-point benefit over the underside three, Willem II are vulnerable to dropping into seventeenth spot after the current resurgence of Emmen.

Match preview

There was a time earlier within the season when groups resembling Willem II and Waalwijk would have felt that they had been taking part in to keep away from ending in seventeenth spot with Emmen seemingly out of the equation.

Nevertheless, 15 factors from seven video games have put Emmen in competition for probably the most unlikely of survivals, heaping the strain on these two groups to keep away from a slip up on Friday evening.

Sitting only a level above Emmen with a slightly worse purpose distinction, Willem II are extra in danger, however defeat for Waalwijk would depart them with lots to ponder forward of the remaining 4 matches.

Each groups have suffered two successive defeats, though there will be little criticism of Waalwijk’s effort in the course of the 1-0 reverse in opposition to Ajax on April 11.

Whereas Waalwijk boss Fred Grim would have most popular one other fixture in fast succession, his reverse quantity Zeljko Petrovic has been left to mull over a 4-0 defeat at Heracles.

Though his facet had put collectively a five-game unbeaten streak earlier than that end result, Willem II have now gone over 300 minutes with out discovering the again of the online.

Objectives have additionally been an issue for Waalwijk with prime goalscorer Discover Stokkers having simply 5 strikes to his title, none of which have been netted throughout 2021.

Anas Tahiri scored his solely effort of the marketing campaign in December’s reverse fixture, however the Belgian has two assists in his final 5 appearances.

Willem II Eredivisie type:

RKC Waalwijk Eredivisie type:

Workforce Information

Petrovic was not shy in making substitutions over the past sport after trailing 3-0 at half time, probably a sign that mass adjustments ought to be anticipated for this contest.

What a Nunnely, Gorkem Saglam, Lindon Selahi, Jop van den Avert and Rick Zuijderwijk will all really feel that they’re in competition for a spot within the beginning lineup.

Barring any late health points, Grim is unlikely to make any alterations to his Waalwijk beginning lineup.

Stokkers and Sylla Sow are each options within the last third, however Sebbe Augustijns is more likely to stay on the substitutes’ bench.

Willem II potential beginning lineup:

Muric; Owusu, Van Beek, Holmen, Kohn; Tresor, Saddiki, Saglam; Nunnely, Wriedt, Pavlidis

RKC Waalwijk potential beginning lineup:

Lamprou; Bakari, Meulensteen, Touba, Quasten; Venne, Anita, Tahiri; Daneels, Oosting, John

We are saying: Willem II 0-0 RKC Waalwijk

With each groups in two minds over whether or not to push for victory or just attempt to keep away from defeat, we count on a nervy affair. With that in thoughts, don’t be stunned if this encounter ends in a colorless share of the spoils, probably with none objectives.