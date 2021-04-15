Preview: Wolfsburg vs. Bayern Munich

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Bundesliga conflict between Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich, together with predictions, staff information and potential lineups.

Wolfsburg tackle Bayern Munich within the Bundesliga on Saturday, with the guests trying to bounce again after a testing week, which noticed them drop factors at house to Union Berlin and crash out of the Champions League to Paris Saint-Germain.

The hosts, in the meantime, have an eight-point cushion contained in the Champions League qualification positions, however wish to keep away from successive defeats after Eintracht Frankfurt overcame them final day out.

Match preview

The Wolves had been concerned in one of many matches of the Bundesliga season to this point final weekend, however sadly got here out on the unsuitable finish of a 4-3 defeat to top-four rivals Frankfurt.

Ridle Baku had fired Oliver Glasner‘s aspect into an early lead with a wonderful curling strike from outdoors of the world, however Daichi Kamada restored parity solely two minutes later with a medical end after Sebastian Rode had cleverly dummied over the ball to permit the Japan midfielder a transparent sight of aim.

Andre Silva displayed a terrific burst of tempo down the correct flank earlier than squaring the ball for his strike companion Luka Jovic to supply Frankfurt with a half-time lead, earlier than Wout Weghorst struck for the 18th time within the league this season to degree proceedings with a sometimes composed end lower than a minute after the break.

Nonetheless, a spectacularly topsy-turvy sport acquired away from Wolfsburg both aspect of the hour mark by way of a well-known goalscorer in Silva and a far much less acquainted one in Erik Durm, who capped a fantastic staff transfer together with his first Bundesliga aim in over 5 years.

Tuta‘s Eighty fifth-minute personal aim proved nothing greater than a comfort for Glasner’s aspect in the long run, with the 46-year-old hoping his staff can bounce again towards a doubtlessly fatigued and depleted Bayern on Saturday.

Certainly, regardless of throwing every part into it, Bayern fell a fraction brief of their makes an attempt to overturn the 3-2 house loss to PSG within the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie, with their European title defence ending on away targets after a 1-0 win in Paris within the second leg on Tuesday evening.

Lacking the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry by means of harm and sickness, the Bavarians seemed in need of attacking efficiency regardless of dominating possession throughout the 90 minutes.

In fact, they had been considerably lucky to remain within the tie till the very finish, with Neymar responsible of lacking a number of probabilities previous to Eric Choupo-Moting breaking the impasse with a close-range header after David Alaba‘s strike had been parried into the ahead’s path.

The defeat in Paris capped a troublesome week after final weekend’s 1-1 draw at house to Union Berlin allowed RB Leipzig to shut the hole on the high of the desk to inside 5 factors.

Jamal Musiala and Marius Bulter each missed presentable probabilities for both aspect in an in any other case quiet first half, earlier than Musiala seemed to have discovered a winner with a 68th-minute end after fantastic play by Thomas muller.

Nonetheless, simply as they did within the reverse fixture, Urs Fischer‘s aspect stayed within the match and located a dramatic Eighty fifth-minute equaliser when Marcus Ingvartsen bundled the ball house from Robert Andrich‘s cutback.

Bayern will nonetheless be assured of securing a ninth successive Bundesliga title, however their lead could possibly be lower to inside two factors if Leipzig defeat Hoffenheim as anticipated on Friday evening, making a visit to high-flying Wolfsburg all of the tougher.

Staff Information

Wolfsburg will likely be with out the suspended Maximilian Arnold after the midfielder picked up his fifth reserving of the season within the defeat to Frankfurt.

Joshua Guilavogui has sustained a groin harm which might maintain him out till early Could, leaving Glasner in need of central midfield choices. Yannick Gerhardt might drop right into a deeper function, with Maximilian Philipp beginning behind Weghorst.

Renato Steffen and Admir Mehmedi stay sidelined for a minimum of just a few extra weeks with ligament and calf points respectively.

Bayern, in the meantime, welcomed Lewandowski again to coaching on Monday after his latest knee harm, however the ahead is unlikely to be risked for the journey to Wolfsburg, with Choupo-Moting hoping to steer the road for a fifth successive match.

Goretzka and Gnabry additionally stay out attributable to a calf harm and COVID-19 respectively, with Marc Roca, Niklas Sule, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Corentin Tolisso, Douglas costa and Malik Tillman all dominated out, too.

Musiala and Javi martinez got here off the bench in midweek and supply choices to start out ought to Hansi Flick elect to relaxation a few key gamers throughout a congested schedule, with Joshua Kimmich notably searching of kinds in Paris.

Wolfsburg potential beginning lineup:

Casteels; Mbabu, Lacroix, Brooks, Roussillon; Schlager, Gerhardt; Baku, Philipp, Brekalo; Weghorst

Bayern Munich potential beginning lineup:

Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Hernandez, Davies; Martinez, Alaba; Muller, Musiala, and Coman; Choupo-Moting

We are saying: Wolfsburg 1-1 Bayern Munich

With Bayern’s confidence and vitality ranges prone to be low after their two-legged defeat to PSG, we count on Wolfsburg to retain their unbeaten report at house within the Bundesliga this season.

The Wolves have had per week to arrange for this sport, with Weghorst licking his lips on the prospect of getting house to run into behind Bayern’s excessive line.