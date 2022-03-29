Previous – San Martín de Tucumán – Sport MAIPÚ

San Martín de Tucumán and Deportivo Maipu will meet tonight at 9:10 at La Ciudadella Stadium. The referee is Diego Ceballos and the match will be broadcast by TYC Sports.

Santo Nueva comes from a tie with Chicago, has 14 points in the tournament and is one of the leading teams in the championship. Today against Deportivo Maipo they will look to come strong at home to stay strong in the championship.

For Cruzado, he comes with a regular championship, but today he will have a good test against San Martín de Tucumán in La Ciudadela. DT, Juan Manuel Sara, did not confirm eleven, but would make two changes. Lionel Pierce will return in eleven for Marcelo Egel and lvaro will enter for Velez…