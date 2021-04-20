Price, Specifications, Unboxing Review, and More

Right here is the excellent news for all of the devices lovers. One of the crucial distinguished and well-known firms named “Realme”. The corporate has been launched many fashions which have appreciated by the customers. The corporate at all times introduces new and superior know-how. The customers of Realme handset by no means remorse shopping for it. The customers are keenly ready for the brand new mannequin of Realme. Just lately, the corporate introduced the launch date of the brand new mannequin named “Realme 8 5G”. The corporate at all times comes up with a brand new and good mannequin. The brand new smartphone is scheduled to be launched on April 22, 2021.

Now, we’re going to provide you with all of the details about the brand new mannequin of Realme. The specs of the smartphone are going to drive you to purchase the handset as quickly as doable. The smartphone has some new and sensible options. This mannequin is developing with improvisation within the previous options. First, we discuss in regards to the cameras of the smartphone. The handset has a 64MP major sensor, 2MP macro lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and in addition features a 2MP depth sensor. The entrance digital camera has 8 MP. It’s mentioned to be that the handset is developing with good image high quality.

Realme 8 5G Specs

The handset has Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. It additionally consists of MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. It has 1 processor and eight cores. The mannequin identify is Realme RMX3161 with a lito motherboard. This mannequin is developing with a 1.8GHz base frequency and phenomenal sound high quality. The handset has provide you with an Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB inside storage. The handset is predicted to return up in 6.5 inches with an AMOLED display screen. The handset has a 5,000mAh battery with quick charging 50W or 65W.

General, This model of Realme goes to be super-advanced with new options. As we instructed you, the smartphone has triple rear cameras with very good pixels. The corporate goes to launch the smartphone in India on 22 April 2021 at 12:30 PM. The anticipated value of Realme 8 5G in India round Rs 14,000 or Rs 15,000. The handset might be quickly out there available in the market after its launch. The corporate has determined to offer this smartphone at a negotiable value in order that middle-class individuals will simply purchase it. If you’re considering to purchase a brand new handset to be used, we advise you to however this one because the specs are actually cool and superior. Keep tuned with us for extra updates.