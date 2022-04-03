Prices mark the start of Ramadan in parts of the Middle East

Cairo (AP) — The holy month of Ramadan, in which Muslim worshipers fast from dawn until dusk, began on Saturday in much of the Middle East, where Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed up energy prices and food.

The conflict overshadowed a holiday in which large gatherings around the table and family gatherings are traditional. In Indonesia, in Southeast Asia, many plan to start Ramadan on Sunday, while some Shia in Lebanon, Iran and Iraq will do so a day later.

Muslims follow a lunar calendar and countries may have to announce their start in a day or two due to the method of observing the moon.

Muslim majority countries like Saudi Arabia…