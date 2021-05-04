Prices of petrol and diesel caught fire as soon as elections were over.

With the end of the assembly elections in five states, the burden of the general public has increased. In fact, state-owned oil companies today have once again raised prices of petrol and diesel. It may be noted that this increase in the price of petrol and diesel has taken place after about two months. Earlier on February 27, petrol became costlier by 24 paise and diesel by 17 paise per liter.

Now the price of petrol is 15 paise, diesel price is 18 paise per liter. Petrol is priced at Rs 90.55 per liter while diesel is priced at Rs 80.91 per liter in Delhi on Tuesday. The price of petrol in Mumbai is Rs 96.95 and diesel is Rs 87.98 per liter.

At the same time, one liter petrol is available for Rs 101.43 in Sriganganagar, Rajasthan. Here, people are being charged 93.54 for diesel. In Madhya Pradesh, petrol has crossed Rs 100 in Anupnagar. Here one liter petrol and diesel has been increased to Rs 101.15 and Rs 91.56 respectively. Petrol and diesel prices change every day at six o’clock. The new rates apply from 6 am onwards. After adding excise duty, dealer commission and other things to the prices of petrol and diesel, the price almost doubles.