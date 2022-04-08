Primark finally launches new website where shoppers can browse clothes

Primark has launched its brand new website. Image: Alamy / Primark

Primark Online Shopping: How does the new website work? Here’s what we know…

Primark has finally unveiled its brand new website Which allows customers to browse their favorite styles.

While the service will not yet allow shoppers to buy clothes online, it does have the ability to check the availability of products at its 191 stores across the country.

Primark says it will “better connect the journey between searching online and then buying in-store”.

The way it works is with a traffic light system, so if an item has a green light, it is in stock.