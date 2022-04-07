Primark gets new website – but won’t allow customers to buy clothes online business News

Fashion-to-homeware retailer Primark has launched a new website, but is yet to offer customers the opportunity to shop online.

The company said the new service will allow UK shoppers to browse stock and check availability before visiting any of its 191 stores.

Primark Said that it would “better connect the journey between searching online and then making a purchase in store”.

It has refused to launch delivery operations, despite acknowledging the growing role online plays in the digital age.

Image: Primark lost billions in revenue during the worst of pandemic restrictions, but strong demand helped offset losses during reopening

The retailer paid a heavy price for the stance when the COVID…