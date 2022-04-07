Primark has finally launched a website with thousands of clothing, home and beauty products

For years, Primark has insisted that it remain an in-store retailer only. Even during the lockdown, when every Primark store was forced to close, losing £1bn, the retailer refused to open a website.

But today everything changed, as Primark finally opened a website. Dreams do come true.

The new Primark website features improved photos of clothing and homewares, including shots of flats as well as modeled clothing. Buyers can now browse Primark items by style, color and size as well.

Primark still doesn’t offer home delivery, but importantly, people using the new website can also check if the item they need is available in stores near them.

The website will use traffic lights…