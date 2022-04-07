Primark launches new UK website

P Remark has launched its website in the UK to allow customers to browse stock and check availability before visiting the store.

The value fashion retailer promises online shoppers its widest range of products to browse from home with thousands of products including clothing and homewares.

The new website is meant to “better connect the journey between searching online and then shopping in-store”.

While Primark still doesn’t offer home delivery, the business expects the website to be a popular resource for customers before heading to the store closest to them.

The website has initially been launched in the UK and will be rolled out to 13 other Primark markets in the coming months.

Primark’s owners said the website could help them reach “a new set of customers” (PAs). , PA Wire

