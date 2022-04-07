Primark website UK: Can you shop online and click on the new site to place an order – what’s different?

Customers will be able to check the availability of products on the site through the traffic light system

Primark has launched its new website, which allows customers to browse stock and check availability before heading to the store.

The website has initially been launched in the UK and will be rolled out to 13 other Primark markets in the coming months.

While Primark still doesn’t offer home delivery, the fashion retailer expects the website to be a popular resource for customers.

The website will include thousands of products to browse through, including clothing and homewares.

What will Primark’s new website include?

The new website will allow customers to see what clothes are in store right now.