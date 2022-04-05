Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern defends the presence of the Russian ambassador to New Zealand, but does not rule out expelling her

Ardern said that every evidence “points to the fact that war crimes are being committed in Ukraine by Russia at the hands of President Vladimir Putin”.

“When it comes to the process of determining what has actually happened based on the evidence we have seen, we are endorsing a formal process.”

However, she would not go as far as calling Vladimir Putin a war criminal: “Ultimately it is up to the International Criminal Court to determine this, but there is evidence and New Zealand is supporting prosecutors and making sure Russia is held accountable. ,” Ardern said when pressed.

Asked why the Russian ambassador was not expelled, she says New Zealand is using “far more powerful tools” to keep her open…