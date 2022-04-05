Prime Minister pays tribute to Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid his tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram on his 115th birth anniversary and said nation will always remember his “remarkable” contribution both during the freedom movement and after independence. Taking to twitter, The Prime Minister said “Tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram Ji on his birth anniversary.

Our nation will always remember his remarkable contribution, be it during the freedom movement or after Independence. He was widely admired for his administrative skills and concern for the poor” he added. Born in Bihar in 1908, Ram was a freedom fighter and served as a minister in the governments led by Jawaharlal Nehru and later India Gandhi. Popularly known as Babuji, Jagjivan Ram was one of India’s greatest Dalit icons, who fought…