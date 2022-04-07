Prime Minister Scott Morrison confronts a local while campaigning at Edgeworth Tavern in Newcastle

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has received a bolster from a pub patron in regional New South Wales about living-off pressures as he campaigned ahead of the federal election.

Mr Morrison made an unannounced visit to Edgeworth Tavern on the outskirts of Newcastle, where he was stopped by a local disability assistance pensioner.

The pensioner reprimanded the Prime Minister for the level of financial assistance for the old people.


