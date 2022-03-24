Prime Minister Trudeau called ‘dictator’ to his face in blistering speech in European Parliament

BRUSSELS (AP) – Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky called for “military aid without limits” as he addressed an emergency NATO summit on Thursday, the first of three urgent meetings between US President Joe Biden and world leader Russian aggression. are held in response.

“Is it possible to survive such a war without it?” Zelensky asked, pleading for anti-air and anti-ship weapons.

“It seems we are in a gray area between the West and Russia, protecting our common values,” Zelensky said in his video address for the summit. “This is the scariest thing during a war – the lack of clear answers to requests for help!”

A Biden administration official, who requested anonymity to discuss the closed summit, said Zelensky…