Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Fidze in nationwide voting

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks to the media after casting his ballots during the general parliamentary elections on April 3, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary.

Hungarian nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán declared victory in Sunday’s nationwide election, with partial results with his Fidesz party leading the vote by a wide margin.

With Orban seeking a fourth consecutive term, preliminary results showed his party was poised to control 135 of the 199-seat parliament. It was comfortably ahead of the opposition coalition United for Hungary, which was set to gain 57 seats after 80% of the votes were counted.

The election was predicted to be closer than in previous years, but Fidze still had 5-6 percentage points …