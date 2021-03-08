Prime Minister’s Housing (PM Modi) Berojgari Bhatt Scheme 2021 | True or fake? Complete research by Hindiyojana.in

Loading...

The news has been going viral on the internet for a few days that the government has launched the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PM Modi) Berojgari Bhatta Yojana 2021. It has also been heard that the government will release Rs 3,500 as an incentive to the unemployed in the country. . The message has high hopes for the unemployed. Apart from this, the unemployed youth of the country are awaiting the official announcement of the government. However, some people were saying that the scheme was fake.

Through this article, we try to convince you about Prime Minister (PM Modi) Berojgari Bhatta Yojana 2021 to try to answer whether the news is fake or real.

Prime Minister (PM Modi) Berojgari Bhatt Yojana 2021

This article tells about PM Modi Berojgari Bhatt Yojana and presents complete research information of Hindiogana about Birojgari Bhatt Yojana 2021 and rumors about fake news.

Is the Prime Minister (PM Modi) Berojgari Bhatt plan real or fake?

As discussed, it has been said that the government will provide Rs 3,500 to every unemployed in the country.

In addition, some posts have also been circulating on the Internet and other messaging apps.

The news has already aired to various people of the country and is raising hopes on the plan.

At the same time it has also created a sense of doubt among the people whether the Berojgari Bhatta scheme is real or fake?

Full research details by Hindiyojana.in

In relation to the same, Hindiogen has started research to find PM Modi 3,500 allowance for unemployed in the state.

After our research from official sources of information, it is revealed that the scheme is FAKE, and there is no such scheme that the government has launched.

After citing PIB data, we are presenting this information to the Fake News Checking Organization of the Government of India.

We have also presented you a tweet posted on Twitter by PIB.

Therefore, the Hindi scheme requests all citizens not to believe such false news. We also request you to try to stop these false messages from spreading on social media, without checking the official sources of information.

Results of spreading fake news on the Internet

According to cyber laws, following or disseminating fake news on the Internet is a punishable offense. Let us look at the negative consequences of encouraging such news or information.

It is a punishable offense to run or promote false or fake news on social media.

Anyone involved in such activities will face legal issues.

Such false and fake news will create conflict between the people and the government.

They also lead the struggle between the people in the nation.

It damages the reputation of the government in the nation.

False and fake news will also affect the fame of individuals and politicians in a negative manner.

Note: We request you not to encourage or indulge in this type of fake news or follow them which disturb people’s everyday life in different ways. Please follow our articles to know about the latest schemes and initiatives from both the state and central government.

PM Modi Birojgari Bhatt Scheme 2021 Fake FAQ's Genuine

According to rumors, what is the purpose of PM Modi Bherojagari Bhatt Yojana 2021? The objective of PM Modi Berojgari Bhatt Yojana 2021 is that the government will provide unemployment allowance of Rs 3500. Is the Pradhan Mantri Bherojgari Bhatta Yojana 2021 real or fake? According to the PIB tweet, it has been confirmed that the Prime Minister Bhojagari Bhatt scheme is fake. What is the role of PIB in India? PIB is a fake news checking agency of the Government of India which confirms any false information or rumors on the Internet. How can one check whether the news or any scheme is genuine or fake? Citizens should check the news real or fake by following the information from the official portals of the government.