Primoz Rogi beats Evanpol in opening time trial tour of Basque Country

Primož Rogli wins the opening time trial of the Tour of the Basque Country. The Slovenian, from Jumbo-Visma, was the last to set a time in Hondarribia and had to go particularly deep to dive in the time of a strong Remko Ivanpol, but did so after a strong final stage. Roglik is certainly the first leader as well.

The Tour of the Basque Country began today with a short but difficult individual time trial of 7.5 kilometres. This is where the first differences in general classification can arise. Time started running on the beach of Hondarribia and then riders were sent to finish on some short climbs. There were several candidate stage winners at the start, with Ramco Ivanpoel, Pelo Bilbao, Julian Alaphilippe, Daniel Felipe Martínez, Jonas Vingegaard and Sergio Higuita. However, the top favorite for the stage win was…