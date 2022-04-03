Prince Andrew shows off the Falklands War on his ex-wife’s Instagram before the post was deleted. UK News

Prince Andrew reflected on his time in the Falklands War on Instagram, but he deleted the post shortly after.

Writing more than 700 words on his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson’s account, the Duke of York said that he entered the war “full of valor”, but returned a “revenge man”.

The 62-year-old flying mission as a Sea King helicopter pilot during the 1982 conflict, which marked its 40th anniversary, on Saturday.

Image: Prince Andrew’s Instagram post on the Falklands War

Her comments about her experience appeared in three posts on the Duchess of York’s Instagram page, however, within hours, they were deleted.

Initially, the last post was signed “Written by HRH The Duke of York”, but “HRH” was then…