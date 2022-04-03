Prince Andrew’s £750,000 payment from ‘cheater’ was ‘for Beatrice’

Prince Andrew has been named in a case in the High Court (Picture: Getty/Reuters)

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are both named in evidence during a financial dispute between a Turkish millionaire and a businessman.

The affidavits shown in the High Court trial also mentioned the Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who were paid a ‘substantial amount’.

Nebahat Isbilen, in his 70s, is suing former Goldman Sachs banker Selman Turk, accusing him of misappropriating millions of pounds while acting as his financial advisor.

One of her claims was that she tricked Prince Andrew into giving £750,000 as ‘assistance’ to help him secure a passport in November 2019.

However, the money was described as a ‘wedding gift’ to his daughter Beatrice.