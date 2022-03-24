Prince Charles addresses Waterford reception in Irish as three-day trip continues

Britain’s Prince Charles has spoken about how “our two countries are not only neighbors, but partners who . . . sometimes we have traveled down a turbulent road together” during the three-day visit which he It was called a “princely country”.

Despite our history, the two countries have “forged a future through reconciliation and understanding that has benefited both our people and the world,” he said at a civic reception in Waterford.

He addressed a crowd that included community groups, entrepreneurs and local politicians in Irish, which the audience agreed was not as fluent as his mother’s 11 years earlier, when she said: …