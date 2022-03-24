Prince Charles and Camilla to visit Tipperary and Waterford

The British Embassy has confirmed that Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will visit Waterford & Co Tipperary tomorrow and Friday as part of their Irish visit.

Today, they will arrive in Ireland, which begins her three-day visit as part of a series of royal visits for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee year. It follows the journey of Co Tyrone in recent times.

Rolling traffic restrictions will remain in place throughout the county for the coming days as the Royals visit the likes of the Rock of Cashel and the City of Waterford. This will be the British royals’ first official visit to both Munster counties since the couple began making an official visit to Ireland in 2015, their most recent visit being in 2019 when they met with President Michael D Higgins in Co Wicklow. Announcement: The…

