Prince Charles honors Prince Philip’s death anniversary with throwback photoApril 11, 2022LATEST Prince Charles honors Prince Philip’s death anniversary with throwback photo PEOPLE.com Skip to content top navigation close this dialog window Explore PEOPLE.com close this dialog window share and more close this dialog window view image Prince Charles marks first anniversary of Prince Philip’s death with a rarely seen childhood photo This link is to an external site that may or may not meet the accessibility guidelines. Read Full News