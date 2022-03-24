LATEST

Prince Charles meets with members of Waterford’s Ukrainian community

Prince Charles has met with members of the Ukrainian community of Waterford as part of a visit to the city by the British royals.

He is also expected to address the crisis in a speech later. He and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, both began the second leg of their four-day trip to the island of Ireland with a walk around Waterford city centre.

Hundreds of well-wishers paved the way for the start of the couple’s sixth official joint trip to the republic, which lasts two days to the north. The couple, who vowed to visit every county in Ireland, arrived on Tuesday as part of celebrations to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Speaking warmly about his attachment to the country, Charles quipped: “Visiting every county has long been one of our great ambitions…

