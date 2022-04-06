Prince Charles wrote letters to Jimmy Saville over the years

Prince Charles has spent years writing letters to the highly controversial British television presenter Jimmy Saville. That’s what the producers of the Netflix documentary Jimmy Saville: A British Horror Story showed on Wednesday. The now-deceased Savile is accused of sexually abusing hundreds of children.

In letters written over a period of twenty years, Charles repeatedly sought advice from the former BBC icon. For example, the prince wanted help in improving the image of the royal family. According to the documentary makers, the reason for this was several PR blunders, including that of Charles’ brother Andrew. Saville wrote a manual of sorts for how the royal family should deal with it.

Savile was one of the most famous British television personalities. After his death in 2011 at the age of 84, it was revealed that he spent sixty years …