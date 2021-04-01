Prince Harry and Meghan: Do these leaked images show their secret wedding? – Film Daily

In their incredibly viral interview with Oprah Winfrey released last month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have admitted that three days before their big royal wedding day in 2018, Justin Welby allowed them a “backyard service” where the two lovebirds could exchange vows and have a more intimate moment to commemorate their marriage.

While Archbishop Justin Welby has since denied these statements about giving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a full wedding, The Sun has recently found images and discovered more details about what went down at their private & intimate ceremony with one another. Let’s take a look at the beautiful & romantic moment here.

Hush-hush moment

While Archbishop Justin Welby has denied statements about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s secret wedding that took place three days before their publicized royal wedding in 2018, pictures have proven otherwise. These images released by The Sun show that Welby was dressed as Elvis in the secret ceremony, with a quiff that represented the famous rock singer’s hair, sideburns, and shades.

Archbishop Welby also held and strummed a red guitar in tribute of Meghan’s love for the late Elvis Presley. An unnamed source who was a flunkey at the event told The Sun “It was such a beautiful moment – but also, I think, a little bizarre. Meghan and Harry were wearing normal clothes but standing close together while the Archbishop was in full Church regalia and speaking quietly to them”.

In the pictures released by The Sun, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be seen from behind wearing pretty modest & normal clothing as the unnamed flunkey had confirmed. Harry was dressed in a simple, dark blue suit as he held hands with his wife-to-be, who was dressed in a beige coat wrapped around a dark dress underneath with simple beige heels to match.

Beautiful & private ceremony

The unnamed source also mentioned to The Sun that during the ceremony, “There was no one else around and it was so quiet. All you could hear at first was a chicken pecking the ground nearby. I crept closer and could hear them exchanging vows like at a wedding ceremony”.

Once the flunkey proceeded to walk closer to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, they heard the beautiful vows they exchanged. The Sun confirmed that “Meghan pledged to love and honour. And then Harry vowed to obey”. Once the intimate vows were told to one another, the aide recalled that Archbishop Welby then took off his mitre to show off his Elvis quiff & sideburns.

The unnamed source, who no longer works for the Royal Family, said that was when they took out the phone and snapped the picture. They also mentioned: “I just wish I had shot a video”.

As if the moment couldn’t be any more romantic, the source told The Sun that “Mr Welby was singing all these Presley songs — I Can’t Help Falling In Love, Love Me Tender and It’s Now Or Never. Then Meghan asked him to play her favourite: Suspicious Minds. The Archbishop was great. He could make a good living as an Elvis impersonator when he hangs up his crook”.

While only two photos have been revealed from that intimate moment Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared with one another, it’s clear this little private ceremony they had together was very personal, heartfelt, and romantic for them. Just days later, they would be seen at Windsor Castle to have their highly publicized Royal Wedding event, so we’re sure the ceremony they had prior was one they would never forget.