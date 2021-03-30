ENTERTAINMENT

Prince Harry and Meghan in Hollywood: Watch their new Lifetime movie – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
Prince Harry and Meghan in Hollywood: Watch their new Lifetime movie – Film Daily

We can’t get enough of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s story. From starting out as iconic Senior Royals to being “trapped” by the Firm. Thanks to the media and all the subtle family drama, these royals definitely had a tough time in Buckingham Palace.

But their story isn’t over – We’ll get to see the Duke & Duchess of Sussex story continue thanks to American TV network Lifetime! Though we all saw this film coming, did anyone expect it to happen so soon?  Here’s what the final film will include.

Contents hide
1 Royal scoop
2 Film announcement
3 What to expect

Royal scoop

The Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry & Meghan Markle wasn’t the first time we had some inside scoop about life inside the royal palace for the Sussex couple. In fact, the biography Finding Freedom written by royal reporters Omid Scobi & Carolyn Durand introduced the world to their love story, their dating life, adjusting to living together, and most importantly, saying “adios” to the royal family.

However, as authors Omid Scobi & Carolyn Durand noted, “The Duke & Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom.” Instead, the book was based on each author’s lived-experience as members of the royal press & independent reporting.

Town and Country Magazine noted that Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s biography definitely provides us with some interesting facts about the couple like being engaged back in September 2017 and not November like BBC News originally reported. As well as other interesting pieces of information like Prince Harry having a secret Instagram account or Markle’s original plan for giving birth and more.

But the CBS Oprah Winfrey interview gave fans an opportunity to hear the truth from Prince Harry & Meghan Markle themselves which gave the couple a voice. And since they have, Lifetime has taken the opportunity to spread their story further with their latest film. Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will be your next cup of tea.

Film announcement

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Lifetime movies have officially “greenlit” the third Harry & Meghan movie, which follows Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance & Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal. The third film, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, is set to start production in spring and premiere by the end of 2021!

Lifetime also announced that the latest installment of the Harry & Meghan franchise will dive deeper and “reveal what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie.”

Variety added that the third film will also focus on “their (Harry & Meghan’s) disappointment that ‘The Firm’ was not defending them against the press’s attacks and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that caused his mother’s (Princess Diana’s) untimely death.”

What to expect

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will touch on the tension between the Sussex couple and the rest of the British household like Prince Charles, Prince William, and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton.

If you liked the first two Harry & Meghan films, you’ll be happy to know that Merideth Finn & Michele Weiss will also produce the final installment of the franchise alongside writer Scarlett Lacey and director Menhaj Huda.

Lifetime has also presented different actors filling the role as Duke & Duchess of Sussex. In Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, we saw actors Murray Fraser (Harry) & Parisa Fitz-Henley (Meghan), and in the second film, Charlie Field (Harry) & Tiffany Smith (Meghan) played the royal couple. But who is going to play the royal couple? We’ll have to wait & see!

Thanks to A&E Networks, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will be available across the globe. Are you ready for another film about the royal couple? Let us know in the comments below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
384
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
351
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
349
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
346
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
344
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
315
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
305
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
295
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
286
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
217
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top