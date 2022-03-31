Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been off social media for two years

Wednesday marks the two-year anniversary of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from social media, with the couple last posted on their official @sussexroyal Instagram account in March 2020.

Both Harry and Meghan, in recent years, have become outspoken advocates for internet safety and are taking measures to reduce the level of unwanted hate and abuse prevalent on social media platforms.

The couple’s last post on their official Instagram account revealed that they will be focusing on “a new chapter” in their lives following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and their move as full-time working members of the royal family in March Will increase 2020.

He said that his aim was to better “understand how we can best contribute … Although you can’t see us here, the work …