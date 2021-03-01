Prince Harry and Meghan on Late Late Late Show: What were the secrets? – TMT Daily

We are still a few days away (Nine days is fine, but whose count is it?) From the interview of Oprah Winfrey to the release of Prince Harry and Meghan. Thankfully, James Corden took it upon himself to give us a warm-up when Prince Harry was The late let showTo talk to the Duke of Sussex and to bring back the rewards of his talk to the audience.

His extended interview with Prince Harry (and, in short, on a FaceTime call with Megan) in classic James Corden fashion, took place as part of a bus tour in Los Angeles. Corden certainly knows how to treat his guests and keep them relaxed, so all that happened was a very clear section where Prince Harry went about all kinds of things, serious and silly.

Oh, is that so

Right off the bat, Prince Harry admitted that he had never been on an open bus tour. No, not even in Britain. His explanation makes sense: When you live somewhere, you don’t really go out of your baggage. While Prince Harry and Meghan have already spent a year in the US, they haven’t seen much because of L.A. They are on lockdown.

In a stroke of genius, James Corden decides to take Prince Harry to another prince’s former home: The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The Duke of Sussex used the house in the popular 90s sitcom After Corden, where the host tried to convince Duke that they should buy the property. When Prince Harry reluctantly expressed, Corden took his call and offered Meghan an ascendant.

The Duchess of Sussex cameo was the highlight of the segment, as the chemistry between Meghan and Prince Harry was also superb through a FaceTime call, with James Corden as the third wheel. The Duchess pushed for Corden’s efforts to be a realtor, but it was very clear that the couple did not plan to move again soon.

separation anxiety

Of course, Prince Harry and Meghan’s move to America represented a major upheaval not only in their lives, but also in the UK royalty – especially once the couple announced they were working members of the royal family. Are not planning to return to. Duke explained to James Corden the rationale behind his decision to leave: “We all know what the British press might like. I was like . . . ‘It is poisonous.’

“So I did what any husband and father do – I need to get my family out of there,” Prince Harry explained. He also said that his life in Britain “spans a really difficult environment, as I think a lot of people saw.”

Leaving the UK and the Royals does not mean that Prince Harry and Meghan will relinquish their social responsibilities. Duke told Corden: “I will always contribute – my life is public service – so I am going to do the same thing wherever I am in the world.” Prince Harry said that he and Meghan “are Trying to bring some compassion And try to please people and change the world in any small way. “

Juicy tidbits

The entire segment with James Corden lasted for about seventeen minutes, so a lot of interesting nuggets about Prince Harry and Meghan’s life spread throughout the area. For example, do you know Duke Really likes CrownThe (“They don’t pretend to be news – it’s fictional”) and he would love it if Damian Lewis played him on the show.

Also, enter it under “Cute Royal Grandparents”, the queen sent Prince Harry and Meghan’s son Archie a waffle-maker over Christmas. And Prince Philip ended the zoom call by closing the laptop, not clicking out of the call. Come on, it’s gold!

Did you see Prince Harry’s LA tour on The Late Late Show? What do you? Tell us in the comments!

