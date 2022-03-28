Prince Harry and William feud ‘won’t go well’ as Duke warns against Kate Middleton Royal | News

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams described Prince Harry’s book to be published in late 2022 as a “problem” for the “rift” between the two brothers. The 37-year-old royal’s upcoming memoir promises an “accurate and absolute truth” account of her life. Mr Fitzwilliams, who claimed Prince Harry’s “disastrous” interview with Oprah in March 2021 had already made things “very difficult”, speculated that the book was likely to be a “commercial” endeavor.

He said he sees “no cracks getting fixed” because of the upcoming revelations.

Speaking on ToDiForDaily’s podcast, he said: “The two brothers were inseparable.

“And there is no doubt that one of the tragedies is that they have taken very different roads.

“And I see no, no crack is healing, unfortunately, because what are you…