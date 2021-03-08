Prince Harry: Did Princess Diana set her trap at a high price after her death? – TMT Daily

You know the basics of a long-awaited interview with Oprah with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle until you blacked out for almost 12 hours last night. The couple cleared the air or, well, at least told their side of the story. Attacking racially motivated tabloid coverage, why Archie didn’t get a title, loss of security detail, and other things that would bend your stomach, to be honest.

In it, however, we find out that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were stripped of their protection (Tyler Perry had to step in to help her) and were financially cut off from the royal family. So what happened to his net worth with that cut off? The queen alone is valued at $ 500 million USD. Where does this leave the net worth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Here we know.

Princess comes through diana

Prince Harry, as we know, was close with his mother, the late Princess Diana. When he was cut off from the Miracles of the royal family, it was the money that Diana had left for her son who was able to help her and Meghan got away from royal life. To what his mother thinks of the crack on it, Harry said:

“I think she will be very angry with how it has turned out, and very sad. But, ultimately, she always wants us to be happy.” Meghan, who admitted that she was all over suicide due to Was considering Negative press coverage, Was not in a good place. Prince Harry did whatever he could to make his family happy and thriving, even if it meant cutting his total wealth and losing his title.

Prince Harry also has a new vision of what his mother went through all those years. He said, “I can’t even begin to imagine how it would have been [Diana] To go through this process all those years ago. Because it has been incredibly difficult for both of us, but at least we have each other. “He admitted that he was concerned about” history repeating itself “with him and Meghan.

Wealth

With her untimely death, Princess Diana left both Prince Harry at around $ 8 to $ 10 million USD. Over the years, it grew with an interest of US $ 13 million, which Prince Harry inherited on his 30th birthday. This allowed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to move away from the royal royals, so that they could form an intention to move away as senior royals. In early 2020.

Prince Harry also said that he thinks his mother must have felt something like this. He said, “I was very happy to ask about what my mother would have thought about it – I think they saw it coming.” I definitely felt his presence throughout this process. “

what else?

In addition to the $ 13 million USD that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been Living for the last one yearThe couple also made deals with Netflix and Spotify. We do not know the amount for the Netflix deal, but we are estimating it to be in the millions. The Spotify deal for the couple is between $ 15 to $ 18 million USD. The pair have also spoken of engagement with the Harry Walker Agency.

Allegedly, it would be $ 1 million USD per speech, which would also help their net worth. Prince Harry will reportedly focus on topics such as mental health and bereavement during these speeches. Also, if we are looking at them as a couple, Meghan has a net worth of $ 2.2 million which is made up of her acting days and her former lifestyle blog. The couple is definitely a good pillow going forward.

