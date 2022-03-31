Prince Harry, Meghan ‘shout out to Westminster Abbey rafters’ over their ‘rude’ silence

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are aware of the backlash after they slammed Prince Philip at his memorial service.



The Duke of Sussex not only opted out of the event at Westminster Abbey but also kept quiet on social media while other family members paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward, author of Prince Philip Revealed, tells The Mirror she believes disrespect ‘speaks’.

She said: “The wall of silence was as loud as they shouted from the Abbey rafters. The normally verbose Duke and Duchess of Sussex said nothing.

“No spokesperson spewed long sentences of indecent words. No flowers were proudly displayed with the flower’s name on it.

“No comment from Archwell. Nothing. Not a single…