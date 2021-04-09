Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth Dies at 99, Check His Death Reason, Children, Wiki, Funeral, Net Worth Details

A piece of saddest news is coming into the headlines related to Prince Philip as he passed away on April 09, 2021, in England. He was one of the tough-minded and humble people. He was popular as he was the husband of Queen Elizabeth II. He lived his whole life peacefully with her wife Elizabeth. He was a very supportive husband who used to accompany his wife in every decision. His whole family and dear ones are going through with tough time and need our support and sympathy. In this article, we are going to tell you about his whole life journey.

Prince Philip Death Reason

After hearing his death news, all his known person and family are giving soulful tribute to him by posting his pictures on social media. His death is a big loss for everyone especially for those people whom he inspired the most. The reason behind his death is not revealed yet. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India tweeted, “My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. May his soul Rest In Peace.” Our deepest condolences to his family and dear ones.

Prince Philip Children, Wiki, Funeral, Net Worth

If we talk about his personal and professional life, he took birth on June 10, 1921, in Mon Repos, Corfu, Greece. When he was a little one, his parents shifted from Greece. He completed his education in various countries such as France, Germany, and the UK. At the age of 18 in 1939, he joined Royal Navy. During the Second World War, Philip collides with Elizabeth and starts meeting with her from July 1939. After World War ended, George Vl gave permission to him to get married to Elizabeth. He became a natural British person and leaves his all titles and styles before his engagement with Elizabeth.

On November 20, 1947, He got married to Elizabeth. After marrying Elizbeth, he abandoned his military service in 1952 and became a British Prince in 1957. He had four children whose names are Charles, Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward. Buckingham Palace said, “It is with deep sorrow that her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philips, Duke of Edinburgh.” He leaves the world on Friday morning. We hope that God will pay strength to his family and friends. May his soul Rest In Peace. Stay tuned with us for further updates.