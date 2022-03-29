Tea The Queen joined members of the royal family as she remembered her husband of 73 years, the Duke of Edinburgh, at a touching service at Westminster Abbey.

The 95-year-old monarch dressed in dark green, paying a touching tribute to Prince Philip, whose dress color was Edinburgh Green.

Upon entering and leaving the service, she was accompanied by her son Prince Andrew, her first public appearance since settling a civil sexual assault case.

During the service, Prince Philip, who died last April at the age of 99, was remembered as a “man of rare ability and distinguished”.

It was attended by senior members of the royal family including the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall the Cambridge and Princess Anne.

Harry and Meghan did not attend the service.

About 30 foreign royals,…