LONDON – Queen Elizabeth II shrugged off recent health issues to attend a service of thanksgiving for her beloved husband, Prince Philip, at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday, with a side door narrowing the distance of her seat. Through the caves entered the church.

The monarch entered the abbey on the arm of her second son, Prince Andrew, then separated from him to walk in his seat alone, alleviating concerns about unspecified “mobility issues” that have plagued his public in recent months. Attendance is limited. Her choice of escorts will be seen as a vote of support for Andrew as he settles a lawsuit involving his relationship with the late, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Elizabeth, who recently recovered from COVID-19, is not at the Commonwealth Day service.