Prince Philip memorial service in pictures – Royals attend service for the Duke of Edinburgh

Almost a year after Prince Philip passed away, a service of thanksgiving for his life was held at Westminster Abbey this morning. Most of the British royal family, and royals from around the world, gathered to remember the Duke of Edinburgh. Several great-grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth attended the service, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Savannah and Isla Phillips, and Mia Tindall. Prince Harry did not travel from California, although he returned for the funeral last year.

When Prince Philip died last year at the age of 99, his funeral was cut short due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – only 30 people could attend. So according to Buckingham Palace,