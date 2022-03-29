Prince Philip memorial: Westminster Abbey service ends after Queen attends Prince Andrew

A memorial for the late Duke of Edinburgh has been held at Westminster Abbey from 10.30am today, Tuesday 29 March.

The Thanksgiving service was held at Westminster Abbey and an 1,800-strong congregation was gathered to honor the life of Prince Philip.

The Queen arrived at the service with the Duke of York, who led her down the aisle of the abbey to her seat. Then he took his place in the front row of the congregation.

The service comes after the 95-year-old head of state withdrew from Commonwealth Day service earlier this month due to mobility issues, and had earlier spoken about his struggle to move.

Earlier reports said the Queen was “firm” in the service. The Palace said it was actively involved in the service’s plans with several elements…