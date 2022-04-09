Prince Philip: Royal family remembers Duke of Edinburgh on first anniversary of his death UK News

Members of the royal family have paid heartfelt tributes to Prince Philip on the first anniversary of his death.

A video montage to honor Duke of EdinburghWho died a few weeks before his 100th birthday, was shared on social media by Poet Laureate Simon Armitage along with a reading of The Patriarchs – An Elegy.

The footage shows the Duke at various points in his life, including when he was a boy, the day of his wedding to the Queen and the birth of their children.

image: Prince Philip dies at the age of 99

In a black-and-white photo, he is seen tenderly resting his chin on his wife’s shoulder, having been married for 73 years.

Originally published on the day of Philip’s funeral last year, the poem pays tribute to…