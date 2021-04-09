Prince Philip’s death: Cry with laughter over these Princess Diana memes – Film Daily

You might have heard Prince Philip died today. Okay, there’s no “might have” about it – if you’ve been online, then you know. And that means you’ve already been exposed to all sorts of memes about this most recent royal development. There are memes about Prince Philip’s death. There are memes about the Prince Philip memes. And then there are memes about Princess Diana reacting to Prince Philip’s death.

Gotta love the internet.

Look, death is serious business. But some of us deal with it by using comedy as a coping mechanism. Also, some people just really hated how Prince Philip treated Princess Diana. So look at these memes as an extreme form of venting. And if you happen to laugh at one or two of them? We won’t tell.

Princess Diana in heaven after hearing about Prince Philipʼs deathpic.twitter.com/eMgRMDYyOg — sam (@samanthaswft) April 9, 2021

Little birdie told me

Prince Philip’s death aside, isn’t it adorable to picture Princess Diana listening in on our Twitter chatter? Where are the memes about her reaction to season 4 of The Crown?

Princess Diana gathering her troops in the underworld after hearing that Prince Philip has finally passed pic.twitter.com/9F14XoO7B8 — Freyville💯 (@JnrFrey) April 9, 2021

Sound the horn three times

It’s pretty easy to imagine Princess Diana having already established herself as the leader of an afterlife army.

“Prince Philip has died” Princess Diana in heaven: pic.twitter.com/Z5kGm6v1BD — ً (@tasnimcx) April 9, 2021

Chicka-chicka-blade

Then again, who needs an army when you have access to a knife that’s twice your size.

Princess Diana waiting for Prince Philip like: pic.twitter.com/iGtZzTDlYW — CJ (@Cadenj2000) April 9, 2021

Ay, caramba!

It’s almost inevitable to include a Simpsons meme whenever we do one of these collections. When a show’s been running for so long, you can use it to meme Princess Diana, Prince Philip, death, or a combination of all three.

prince phillip when he sees princess diana waiting for him at the pearly gates pic.twitter.com/HLct2hoAoD – ade (@ adebola97) April 9, 2021

Everybody panic!

Odds are Prince Philip will show a more vulnerable side of himself now that he’s out of the public eye.

Diana catching Philip trying to sneak past the Gates of Heaven #PrincePhilip #PrincessDiana pic.twitter.com/7cAZ4Oc3yk — THE REAL DON DADA (@SaintDonQuixote) April 9, 2021

First, you gotta get past me

Princess Diana must have been waiting for this moment since her death, so Prince Philip better have a good plan to sneak into the afterlife.

princess diana breaking through the gates of hell to hunt for prince philip pic.twitter.com/QHoWefAaHk – novita jinsoul (@KAWAIlZZAT) April 9, 2021

Princess Di ’84

You know, if Wonder Woman 1984 had to exist so we could have this meme, then maybe it was all worth it after all.

Princess Diana waiting for Phillip in heaven like pic.twitter.com/NImjnJWWNN – Kilamansham (@ Grizz1yM) April 9, 2021

Triple-dog-daring you

Honestly, we don’t really think Princess Diana would put on this much of a show for Prince Philip, but we also don’t know how much she could’ve changed since her death.

Princess Diana when she sees Prince Philip in the afterlife pic.twitter.com/BhoOLMzm4P – Carlo🐍 (@Iosblancocarlo) April 9, 2021

Show of shows

It’s WrestleMania weekend, by the way. It’d be a shame not to throw in a wrestling meme in the mix.

Princess Diana as soon as she sees Prince Phillip at the gates pic.twitter.com/m0LPMpXxf7 — ʸˢᵒˢᵉʳⁱᵒᵘˢ🎈 (@clownttings) April 9, 2021

You get a meme, and you get a meme . . .

Oprah has made her allegiances pretty clear over the past couple of months, so this meme seems very appropriate.

Princess Diana chasing prince Phillips in afterlife: pic.twitter.com/OnBsAgSX8s – Vusi.mz (@Vusimzobe) April 9, 2021

Run, royals, run!

Prince Philip was quite the sporty guy back in the day, so there’s a good chance he could stay ahead of Princess Diana for a good while.

y’all are making prince philip-princess diana jokes as if that man is getting into heaven pic.twitter.com/1agKQcTBch — sasha ☽ | stone ocean babyyyy (@YOSHlKAGAY) April 9, 2021

You got a point there

Stranger things have happened, but yeah, this might be a long shot.